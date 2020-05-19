Elle Fanning, musa teen – 05/03/2017

Exclusive Content Note that you are attempting to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

This is what happens with Elle Fanning,” says the actress Annette Bening. “He is a person very cheerful and a very gifted intuitive. That is the task going to grow, you have to keep that connection instinctively that you have with the material. And Elle has it. That’s what I learned from her.”

Bening works with Fanning in 20th Century Womennot yet premiered in Uruguay, even though Elle was indeed in poster until a few days ago, with Night life. Not bad for an actress 18 years of age who, in addition, is to start rolling out the highly anticipated All the Bright Places based on the successful novel by Jennifer Niven (translated in Spanish as Violet and Finch), about a girl who befriends a boy at school.

Fanning is all smiles but gets a little choppy when telling his anecdotes, as when it tells you your partner’s prom flew to Cannes to dance there, because she could not attend the school event that night. And of course, you realize that most of the girls do not have that experience. Anyway, he insists: “Basically, I commit to lead a normal life”.

18 years old, her full name is Mary Elle Fanning, and is the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning. Grew up in Conyers, Georgia, with his parents Heather and Steven. Dakota was the one who opened the way, who wanted to be an actress and made the family move to Los Angeles when he began to get jobs. Elle studied at home until the third year and later entered the public school system. “I was a little girl, very feminine but also a bit of a tomboy,” she recalls. “It was of which picked up rocks and leaves. I also have hundreds of dolls, that is my feminine side”.

It is also defined as being quite athletic. He says this is something natural in your family. “I don’t know if I was supposed to out to be an actress. My mom played tennis in college, my dad played professional baseball and my grandfather (Rick Arrington) was a quarterback in the National Football League.”

The sisters Fanning took different paths. At three years of age, Elle played the younger version of the characters of Dakota in the movie My name is Sam (2001) and in the mini-series Taken (2002). The four obtained his first role in his account in The daycare dad (2003) and then did other papers of little girl in An unfaithful wife (2004), Because of Winn-Dixie (2005) and Babel (2006).

After he assumed roles of adolescents in In a corner of the heart (2010) Sofia Coppola —lost his last milk tooth when I was traveling to Venice to pick up a prize, followed by Super 8 (2011) J. J. Abrams, A zoo at home (2011) by Cameron Crowe and Ginger & Rosa (2012) Sally Potter.

“Since I attempt to stay with the fun in all that I do. It may sound trite but it is completely true. When you’re having fun and when you do not love what you are doing is the time to think about that as you should pick another job. Anyway, for me all that comes I still looks cool, every character, every script, every environment, everything, and that is one of the reasons why I enjoy it,” he said in an interview to The Country Madrid.

One of their biggest challenges came with the princess Aurora in Maleficent (2014), starring Angelina Jolie. “About that paper, I have heard comments from girls that say that they loved that I interpret to Aurora as someone that he wasn’t scared of Maleficent”, says Fanning. “She’s still not learned to be afraid of things that were rare, thing that I felt that gave him a lot of power. I don’t want to interpret only to the princesses beautiful”.

Subsequently, she played the daughter of legendary scriptwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) in Return with glory (2015) and also acted in The Neon Demon, which premiered at the Cannes film Festival in 2016. There incarnates a model of 16 years who travels to Los Angeles to try his luck, awakens envy in the older, in a character much darker than the rest of those who had played. “Everyone has a good side and a bad one, and it was fun to explore that naughty side”, he explained The Country Madrid.

That movie was also her sexual awakening on screen, with which he felt comfortable. “My mother spent all day at the shoot and I didn’t do it because it’s sexy, but because it is fundamental to the character,” he explains.

Another of his latest productions is How to Talk to Girls at Parties, John Cameron Mitchell, comedy about an alien who is touring the galaxy and that leaves her group to go out partying in a London suburb. In that movie also works Nicole Kidman, a name illustrious within his filmography. “That people is the truth”, says the young actress. “The names disappear. What this is about is to work together and have a good time”.

One of those illustrious names have been avoided to Fanning from over ten years ago. She has performed on two occasions, the younger version of the character of her sister Dakota Fanning, but have never had the two together on the screen. “I have many desires of working with my sister,” he said. For now, see their work after finished. “She doesn’t read my scripts or I read yours, but we do see our movies once finished”. *On the basis of THE NEW YORK TIMES

A style is courageous and personal.

To Elle Fanning has always loved clothing, and grooming. Years ago, took her mother shopping vintage that dared with parts impossible. It is, according to The Country Madrid, one of the favorites for the designers and for the press: for your courage in choosing clothes, always surprising, but at the same time is faithful to the same line, something ethereal, almost of a princess of your own age.