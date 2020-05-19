Elle Fanning celebrates birthday of her sister Dakota, with impressive dancing

Elle Fanning celebrates birthday of her sister Dakota with dazzling dance | Instagram

Actress Elle Fanning surprised all his fans by sharing a video for the birthday of her older sister Dakota, where both are doing the dance of a stunning showing off their best steps.

The famous actress Dakota Fanning met 26 years ago this Sunday, February 23, and several friends and followers have left beautiful congratulatory messages but there was definitely one that fell in love at all.

His sister, also an actress, Elle Fanning, was the first in to congratulate you and in a very special way, took his account Instagram to show the world how fun small.

Yes. I just had to do it. Happy birthday @dakotafanning I love you,” wrote Elle in the video.

In the video you posted looks to Dakota with an increase of their retaguarta and Elle of her breasts in a way comical, both dancing and passing in a fun way.

Remember that this was yesterday! I love you,” replied Dakota in the publication.

Now both sisters will be the protagonists a film adaptation of the novel The Nightingale.

The Nightingale will be the first time that we act together on the screen”, said the two sisters, in a press release.

The story is inspired by real facts and focuses on two sisters from france who try to survive the Second World War and the advance of the nazis in his country.

We have never spoken to the other in front of the camera. For years, we are looking for a movie and this gem appeared. To share our art with the other as we give life to this story of sisters is a dream come true,” added Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Elle Fanning is the younger and recently participated with the Angelina Jolie in the movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil“which is the sequel of “Maleficent” in the year 2014.

While Dakota Fanning has left his mark as a supporting actress in the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodthe famous Quentin Tarantino.