Dua Lipa already has the accessory of the 90’s more comfortable for this summer

Dua Lipa it has become one of the artists chameleon of the moment. The singer not only dares with changes look radical that does not leave indifferent, but in addition get several of the garments that looks at their social networks, and in their public appearances end up becoming trends.

The interpreter of ‘Don’t start now’ has confirmed on Instagram the return of one of the add-ons for the hair that triumphed in the decade of the 90’s. In the past few weeks the young man has resorted on several occasions to an accessory for more than twenty years ago took Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake or Jennifer Lopez: the bandana.













The artist has recovered the head scarf that promises to become one of the trends of this summer season. Yesterday Dua Lipa posted on Instagram a picture in which appears with a set casual that finishes off with a bandana with the unmistakable stamp Louis Vuitton in pinks, to play with his new hair color. A look that complete with the necklaces of beads that triumphed last year and that they will make this year.

In this way the young man has recovered this accessory that makes a few months already took their sisters-in-law, Bella and Gigi Hadid. The first did so during a vacation in Miami with a group of friends, where he showed the versatility of this scarf so much to go to the beach as for the daily outfits. For its part, Gigi also is separated from the bandana to accompany their outfits of summer.













This year Charlotte Casiraghi also surprised at the parade of Saint Laurent in the Week of Fashion of Paris with the choice of this same add-in. The princess opted for an outfit full of basics, which he completed with a scarf in the head with print retro that attracted all eyes.

Everything indicates that this summer of 2020 will succeed the tendencias noventeras they conquered the stars of that time. The bandanas and hair bands just as well with the reign of the headbands and clips and giant are positioned as the accessories that will be part of the looks for the summer. It should be noted that the scarf is a perfect option to protect the head of the exposure to the sun and also you can fix more of a hairstyle if you have the root fat as it does Alessandra Ambrosio.









