Criticism: Criticism of “The last dance” (“The Last Dance”), documentary by Jason Hehir on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls (Netflix / ESPN)

For five weeks, at the rate of two episodes each Sunday in the united States (by ESPN) and every Monday the rest of the world (via Netflix), fans of the NBA and of the great number 23 enjoyed (enjoy) one of the best documentaries in sports history.

The last dance had everything to go wrong. Not only because he was in serious risk of not living up to the myth (the incomparable Michael Jordan) and one of the best teams in the history (those Bulls got 6 rings in 8 years), but because there were too many “hands” different in the project: the own NBA, the owners of the franchise in Chicago, ESPN, Netflix, the production company Mandalay and -of course – the same MJ with the attribution of influence in the final cut. But -despite all those constraints, and multiple pressures – the director Jason Hehir (a veteran of the series 30 for 30 and UFC Primetime) got a real masterpiece, a story which is at times hilarious, at others poignant, and always fascinating.

The main pillars of The last dance are three: the thousands of hours filmed by a team that continued day after day, hour after hour, the campaign end (1997-1998) towards the second tri-championship, the more than 100 interviews to the protagonists of those epic-and -clear – those plays are full of elegance, plasticity and scope that defied the limits of what is imaginable (yes, MJ was flying which superhero).

But, even with all those resources, The last dance it may not have been the remarkable documentary that is. Therefore, in this tap I highlight just 10 of the many findings in its conception, construction, results, and scopes:

1 – The work of editing. What the team comprised of Chad Beck, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky and Ben Sozanski is portentous. Not only because he was able to condense in less than 10 hours a history of multiple edges and nuances, but because it achieves sostenter always the dramatic tension.

2 – The quantity and quality of the testimonials. In a field such as sports in which the vast majority of athletes respond with monosyllables or -in the best of cases – with catch phrases, here there is a lot of richness in the stories, the memories loaded of emotion and reflections.

3 – simple Resources, and the results are excellent. The idea of the timeline (to travel from the “present” of 1998, to the past of the team or the players) may not be too innovative, but this constant pendulum works here perfectly, because thanks to those flashbacks we know and understand several of the keys to individual and collective success. Another finding as simple as it is remarkable to see MJ react (laughing or getting mad) then look into a tablet various testimonies or scenes.

4 – The stories within the Story. In the first episodes there is a prominence quite evident (Jordan 1, Scottie Pippen at the 2, Dennis Rodman at the 3, Phil Jackson in the 4th), but then the quest sport is gaining ground on the life histories. However, the microbiografías that are spreading in the remaining chapters are always stunning, as is the case with -for example – of the of Steve Kerr and the murder of his father in Beirut.

5 – A hero arrogant and full of miseries. Despite being the documentary OF Michael Jordan, the movie of Jason Hehir shows him not only as an athlete hyper-competitive to the core, but also as a tyrant, a despot and a man with serious problems with betting. Brilliant and a winner, but also at times despicable, and abusive, MJ is the perfect example of the requirement maximum level (towards oneself and towards others), of the supreme efforts and the dedication that it takes to get to be number one, regardless of whether the process is stepping on heads, insulting coworkers, or degrade opponents. It also exposes it in all its dimension, the machinery of the NBA (which he helped to expand) and that led him to withdraw three times (the third, of course, was the final).

6 – Characters for all tastes. The crack (MJ), the ladero undervalued (Pippen), the crazy cute (“the Worm” Rodman with his delusions, excesses and whims), the Zen Master (the always thoughtful and rounded Phil Jackson, the best coach in history with 11 rings made in 20 seasons), the alien is misunderstood (Kukoc) and multiple side have their second of glory (as John Paxton): in The last dance the symphony sounds perfect because each one has its exact place within the orchestra.

7 – The antagonists are perfect. While the owner of the franchise of the Bulls, Jerry Reinsdorf, is always care, the General Manager, Jerry Krause, emerges as the “villain”, the object of all the teasing, the anger, and questions. But it is not the only antagonist built with elements more characteristic of fiction: Gary Payton, Reggie Miller, the duo of John Stockton-Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler and many others will become on in some of the “enemies” of Jordan and his gang.

8 – Small and big moments. The review of the best passages of The last dance this could take (and has in fact lap in many media) tens of chronic. The interview Kobe Bryant about a week before his death, the always hilarious shenanigans of Rodman, the “erased” and “redemptions” of Pippen, the pizza “intoxicated” and their phenomenal performance in the fifth game of the end of 1997 (the famous “Flu Game”), the friendly no referees on the set of filming Space Jam that no star wanted to lose, the piercing cry of MJ lying on the ground with the cup in their hands by downloading the thrill and the pain following the murder of his father, and the emotional farewell of the facility with Phil Jackson asking each of the players to write something very intimate and then burn those papers in a bonfire in a ritual worthy ending of such a team are just some of the many passages enduring give the master ten hours of The last dance.

9 – The personal recollection to the transmission of generations. In an era in which there were no social networks, the media coverage in these distant lands was not as thorough as today and had to stay up late to see the times that televisaban to Jordan and its ballet (I admired him a lot even though I was always a fan of The los Angeles Lakers and then enjoy that the great Phil Jackson with 5 championships with him to the front), The last dance was the perfect excuse to revive and reconstruct those experiences, and -a fact not less – to share them, as in my case with my son Manuel, 13 years old, a talented basketball player and fan of the NBA (his idol, of course, is not Jordan, but LeBron James). He had already seen dozens of videos on YouTube about the amazing plays, the shots are impossible to MJ, but this series allowed him to learn the comprehensive history and consustanciarse with the spirit of time and with the boom at the planetary scale broke out MJ. The documentary generated, therefore, a beautiful transmission, generation, from fathers to sons.

10 – An unprecedented phenomenon. Record audience on ESPN in the united States, there was also a record in Twitter (came to occupy 20 of the 30 first places among the trending topics), protagonist for five weeks in the Top 10 of the most watched content in Netflix, The last dance it transcended the niche of fans hard in the NBA to become a social phenomenon, one of the main topics of conversation during the pandemic Coronavirus. Was the subject of a long discussion even on TV and radio programs that have nothing to do with the sport and the basis for the showcasing of a few experts who gave chair with thousands of details unknown and imperceptible to others. One of those welcome exceptions where a brilliant product can also be immensely popular. A unique experience. The unforgettable party.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQjYmZgB3QQ(/embed)



All the information about OtrosCines/Club and how to join our lm community