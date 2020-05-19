Criticism: Criticism of “Pinocchio”, by Matteo Garrone, with Roberto Benigni

After his time at the Berlinale 2020, already circulating in various Internet sites (in France, for example, was launched directly by Amazon Prime Video) the new film from the director of Gomorrah , Reality and Dogman . In Argentina -where it will be distributed in theaters by Digicine – by the time you do not have a release date confirmed.

Pinocchio (PinocchioItaly-France-United Kingdom/2019) Director: Matteo Garrone. Cast: Roberto Benigni, Federico Ielapi, Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth, Paolo Graziosi, Marcello Fonte, Teco Celio, Davide Marotta, Gianfranco Gallo and Massimiliano Gallo. Screenplay: Matteo Garrone and Massimo Ceccherini, based on the story of . Photography: Nicolai Brüel. Music: Dario Marianelli. Editing: Marco Spoletini. Duration: 125 minutes.

It made so much that I couldn’t see Roberto Benigni on the screens (in the past 15 years he had only acted in To Rome with love, Woody Allen). The interpreter Italian returned to the cinema after a long period of absence, starring in a story that without doubt you must know inside out. Ultimately, in 2002, had directed his own adaptation of Pinocchio with a budget of 45 million euros, which, however, received negative reviews and was very far from recovering the investment.

But the time of absence is not changed too a style of Benigni characterized by crying, the exaggeration and the movements more complex, as if you were stuck in a comedy of manners of 50 years ago, as evidenced by your interpretation of Geppetto –once again Benigni being a father who sacrificed himself for the child – in this film that replicates to the letter all the posts narrative of the original story.

The new Pinocchio –led by an unrecognizable Matteo Garrone (The embalmer, Primo amore, Il account dei racconti – The Tale of Such, Gomorrah, Reality and Dogman)- it was cheaper (€18 million), but not much better. It is a production that bet in equal parts by the effects of artisanal and digital to propose a fairy tale full of innocence of the childhood and the internal process that implies the adoption of responsibilities. Lack –and strange– certain notes associated with the cruelty, which lima the folds dramatic a priori more interesting.

Without the thick emotional, and Benigni begging for you to shoot, just as you would a guy willing to do anything to call the attention of their parents, to Pinocchio would not have been bad a little more ritmoy of conviction in the power of his story. The result, then, is an adaptation faithful to its raw material, and not much more.

