Celebrity Taylor Swift with rose wicks.

Taylor Swift is just as human as the rest of us and this time of quarantine has taken him by the same road of experiences capillaries than the rest. We talk about playing with our hair from boredom, try cutting the bangs, or to teñirnos of another color. In the case of the american singer the course has gone well for the wicks in shades of fantasy as the pink with what looks like tints of a single washing. Would you like to get a Taylor?

Dua Lipa, Elle Fanning, and now Taylor Swift. It seems that the look official of this quarantine among the most famous millennial it is passed to the mane pink unicorn without fear of anything. A few have done so with hair of two colors, others have launched with all the mane and Taylor has preferred to play it safe with a few subtle strands of pinkthat combine perfectly with his hair blonde for the spring.

Those who have the brown hair or dark are more complicated, because this pastel shade is almost imperceptible if there has been no pre-lightening. But if you are lucky enough to be blond -natural or bleached- or you dared to decolorarte the tufts around the face like a Spice Girl noventera, take advantage of it.





– Spray temporary color pink Kristin Ess, 19,95 euros.

Spray temporary color pink Kristin Ess





– Spray pastel pink color Blush from Sephora Collection, 8,95 euros.

Spray pastel pink color Blush from Sephora Collection





– Temporary color Colorist Wash-Out of L’oréal Paris, 6,49 euros.

L’oréal Paris Colorist Temporary Color Colorist Washout – Purple Hair

These dyes are temporary and which go with one wash and sprays of hair will help you to copy the new hair celebrity and make a change look modern and fun without damn you months tufts of roses. Test, wear and after wash your hair you will return to your hair original no disasters or dramas capillaries by means. Please take the example of Miss American!

Photos | @taylorswift, Sephora, Amazon.