Catherine the Great, Sissy and Eugenia de Montijo: emperatrices that became eternal, thanks to the fashion

We love the series timebut the expectation that is awakening ‘The Great’, the new production of Starzplay starring Elle Fanningsurpasses our expectations. It should not surprise us: the past production have a lot of fans, although this is not a romantic, but a comedy, rather satirical. In addition, Fanning has so much pull between the public millennial and centennial and, in addition, the series has a loads of fashion important. The costume of the empress Catherine the Great, which we have already seen, is spectacular, a creation of Emma Fryer, in part, inspired by the great retrospective exhibition of Dior, which last year was able to see in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. What we will see in full the next June 18,when the series arrives at the ‘streaming’ global.

Elle Fanning in the role of Catherine of Russia, with the colors blue and white imperial.



Important: the series is entirely anachronistic and does not have the objective of portraying the biography of Catherine of Russia. Rather, it serves some of the features to build a comedy satire, in which we see how it is empowering the character Elle Fanningfrom the young empress newcomer to St. Petersburg from the court-prussian war, until the regent is able to give a coup to her own husband to stay with the throne. Nothing to do with “Catherine the Great” (HBO), the series starring Helen Mirren yes it portrays more faithfully the ambicios determination of the mythical empress.

Portrait of the empress of Russia Catherine the Great on the day of his coronation.



The biography of Catherine the Great it is exciting, but one of the most interesting traits of his rise to power is, without a doubt, his use of fashion to assert its influence policy. He wore the uniform men of his guard, pants included, to lead the 12,000 soldiers who helped overthrow her husband. In fact, in the Hermitage preserved several uniforms of his own, female versions of costumes military of the time. But, in addition, knew how to appear as a queen illustrated and modern, with the silhouettes of fashion that dictated Versailles, with subtle touches of folk (prohibited by Peter the Greatthe overthrown) to win the favor of his people. Only used silks, Russian (for homeland) and came to be changed up to three times in the dances.

Catherine the Great it is not the only empress who has gone down in history also for your insight of fashion. Impossible not to mention to Isabel of Bavaria, the popular Sissi Empress (of Austria) and queen consort of Hungary. Although his biography adult is tragic, marked by the depression and anorexia, became an icon of the fashion within the european aristocracy of the late NINETEENTH century. In fact, he came to see the most beautiful woman of her time. Charles Frederick Worth, the dressmaker is the most influential of his time, he considered his muse and he dedicated his creations more exquisite. For it created Sissi, the Diamond Star Dressa dress dazzling full of stars, which surprised the entire court. Never abandoned his style of slinky dresses, with bodices that almost cut the breath.

The portrait of the empress Eugenia de Montijo of the Foundation House of Dawn.



In Spain, another muse of Worth became the empress with greater influence of fashion in our history: Eugenia de Montijo. Married to Napoleon III and empress of France, was fond of her dresses with crinoline, and charged him 150 designs only to go to the opening of the Suez Canal in Egypt. Had an intense social life and was copied for all the great ladies of the time, and also by the bourgeois classes. It is characterized by a lead blanket of Chantilly lace, to Spanish influence, by way of shawl, and her skirts had huge volumes thanks to the hoop skirts or crinolines, which were the ladies of the time. It was the first ‘it girl’ that we had between the ‘royals’ Spanish.