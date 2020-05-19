Camila Mendes of Riverdale reveals how wonderful it is to have a boyfriend not famous

Since then, the star has learned to “not do that”.

“I realized that I don’t like the actors,” he told Nylon. “The actors are really complicated emotionally. You would think that would be more in tune with their feelings, but sometimes they are not. I really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment”.

While Mendes navigates her new life as a famous person and all the things that come with that, it seems that she increasingly accepts more on their own terms and not let that dictate your romantic life. The actress told the fans about his personal struggles, on the version of beauty that leads to the screen and how it takes over your position as a role model.

“I didn’t want to be a model to follow, because I didn’t feel like one. But instead of saying, ‘You should respect everything that I say and see me as this perfect thing’, was more well, not, I can be a voice, because I am going through what they are going through, probably,” she told the magazine. “As I am a real person, I’m willing to talk about it.”