Camila Mendes may have confirmed a romance with fellow ‘Riverdale’

Does uns weeks it comes to concocting lies by the Internet, on a alleged love affair between Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, his companion set of the series ‘Riverdale’, but no proof had formerly called the attention of the followers. But now an old picture and also a recent published by Camila, reveals to us much, and we can take it as a confirmation that this relationship does exist.

There were several moments in which it is seen that the two lead to a pretty lovingand one of them was ‘hidden’ all this time, since many had not been realized. This is the photo of the weekend we spent together taking advantage of a sunny day on a Yacht. The photo became ‘famous’ because we saw Cole Sprouse only, together with the rest of the cast of the series, was missing Lili Reinhartand many they began to protest about the end of his relationship with the actresssince she was not present this day.

But the truth is that their relationship is still super strong, and his absence was explained why he preferred to spend this weekend with your family. But.. there is something else in the photo that was invisible to many at the time. IN it, you see that Camila Mendes is sitting, and at his side is Charles, seemingly embracing it, and share the same towel. Since then the rumors began, but was not considered very important for the fans.

But now, a new photo may make this rumor more real. Camila Mendes via his Instagram yesterday, he posted a photo where it appears, hugging Charlie, and he’s giving him an adorable kiss on the eyeas description Camila was quite fast and direct, by typing: ‘Mine’. The photo was quite commented on, and even their peers from the set were surprised. Lili commented on the photo with na adorable flower, and KJ Apa wrote: ‘Are you coming, guys?’, AWWW this is so cute. ‘You believe in this new romance?