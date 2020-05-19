Camila Mendes does not hide how happy he is with his boyfriend Victor Houston and here are the proofs

Your smile says it all!

Camila Mendes is happy not to follow a single.

The actress Riverdale could not hide his smile when asked about her new boyfriend, Victor Houstonin an interview with E! News this Saturday, in the event Beautycon 2018 Los Angeles.

“Sure, I confirm it, I don’t care,” he said. And added, “sorry, guys”.

Mendes and Houston made public their romance last month with a few tender photos Instagram taken in the birthday Nº24 of Mendes in the Hamptons. At that time, a source told E! News the actress Riverdale I was out with him for two months, and added that the two attended neighboring high in Florida and that they had reconnected in New York.