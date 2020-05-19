Camila Mendes, actress of ‘Riverdale’, speaks with the courage of his problems with bulimia

Camila Mendes it is one of the actresses of the time from that

starred in the teen series ‘Riverdale‘. The interpreter is summoned up courage and revealed

last year that he had suffered eating disorders.

Now, Mendes wanted to go in-depth on the topic and has

offered one of his interviews more candid for the magazine ‘Shape’ of the that

it will cover the next month of November.

“I just felt so need to talk about those

things“starts telling the actress about the reason why he wanted to disclose the

disease that he had suffered.

“I realized that I have this platform, and there are women

and young men who look up to me, and there is this tremendous power to do something

positive with that,”explains.

In addition, Camila belongs to the group of famous have decided to

accept yourself as you are: “This movement of positivity in the body that

we are having in this moment is so amazing and is helping me a lot. I see

to all be people that I admire, like Rihanna to open up about their fluctuations

weight and love the way it is. That makes me love me more too”.

The protagonist of ‘Riverdale’ has admitted that in the past

subjected to many diets but has learned to take care of a healthy way through

of nutritionists. In fact, it was the psychologist who advised him to stop

dieting: “I was always on some diet strange but I have not been in

a since then. I am very proud of myself”.

Finally, the interpreter recognizes that there are days that are more difficult

but when this happens, they repeat this phrase: “You’re fine. You look good.

This is your best moment, so enjoy it”.