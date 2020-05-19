Came out of the heart – Simona Halep donates to the victims of the coronavirus

The tennis world number two Simona Halep, is safe and sound at his residence in Bucharest, Romania. In the middle of the coronavirus widespread, Halep and her boyfriend Tony Iuruc have made their contributions. Have donated 30,000 euro to help Romania to combat the coronavirus.

“It is true, and this is the amount, EUR 30,000. I don’t see the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony. We saw how difficult it was for all. Both decided to donate … No matter the amount, I have to donate “

Halep told Digi Sport. “Wine of the heart. I don’t like to officially announce these donations. The doctors and the romanians need help.

In addition, Halep donated previously for medical equipment in hospitals in Romania.





“The coronavirus is unlike anything we have ever faced before. It is important to remember that tennis is not important in comparison with this opponent that threatens the life, ” he said. “I’ve never done this,” – Simona Halep on self-isolation The Romanian withdraws from the tournament of Indian Wells related to an injury in the foot.

But now, he has recovered from his injury and is moving in his locality to stay in shape. However, it is not used to being isolated and staying at home for several weeks. “I miss the fact that I can not go out with my friends, we can not get together.

I really liked going out to the city, to sit and laugh, and tell stories. And I isolated completely. I have not met anyone that I do not know, since march 9, ” said Halep, winner of 2020 in Dubai . “The fact that I have been at home for 6-7 weeks, in a single place, it is something new for me.

I have never done this. I sleep more and I can say that this is a whim ” After the recovery of his injury, Halep has yet to pick up your tennis racket and get to the practice courts.