Actress Zoey 101 is accused of pedophile to creator

Los Angeles.- The meeting of the cast of “Zoey 101“did you remember the trauma that happened to the actress Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole in the series, before being fired after two seasons.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the actress said she feels very sad for not being invited to the dinner meeting of the cast and admitted with tears the trauma that generated those years in which he participated in the series.

I also pointed out to executives from Nickelodeon, including Dan Schneider, to be a pedophile in secret, presented to those who have already been convicted in court for pedophilia and corruption of minors and commented on the photos of the actors by asking: “How’s this for a meeting if you follow me excluding? We already have 30 years, Wow”

During the years 2005 and 2006, media reported that the actress faced ill-treatment in the sets of Nickelodeon, this supposedly outshine the young protagonist Jamie Lynn Spears or Zoey.

Supposedly on one occasion, Nikolas entered the dressing room, Jamie and there was the older sister of the actress, Britney Spearsthis she cried and promised to ruin her career, reported in 2006, the average TMZ.