Abbott: test COVID with endorsement ANMAT

The ANMAT is issuing approvals to the style #FastTrack. In addition to the diagnostic kit Neokit-COVID-19 laboratory Cassará and the CONICETnow gave approval express a test of the american Abbott. This is the test serological that identifies IgG antibodies.

The tests for the diagnosis of #coronavirus they were installed in a lead role. Now, the ANMAT so ultra-fast authorized a new test of the american Abbottfor the detection of antibodies.

It was only after the FDA gave approval for use of emergency last April 26. It is the serological test SARS-CoV-2 IgG that identifies antibodies in people infected with COVID-19 and that was endorsed for use on platforms with systems Architect and Alinity.

In parallel, another test the multi that I had been approved to deal with the pandemic woke up disputes about the accuracy of their results. Therefore, the regulatory agency north american warned the past 14th of may, on possible false-negativealthough the u.s. government expressed confidence in the rapid test, which carries the name of Abbott ID Now. See press release. See Reuters.

The device that received the OK of the ANMAT is enrolled in the business of Diagnostic Abbott, which is led in Argentina by Yudith Martinez. In parallel, at the time the regulatory agency local leads authorized 75 presentations of tests to detect COVID-19, of which 57 are in vitro diagnostic tests, 21 are of the type, serological, and 7 are serological rapid. See article.