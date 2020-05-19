A thread of Twitter collected the best photos of famous international walking around Argentina

Some creativity has no limits. This afternoon, a Twitter user surprised everyone in the social network when posting an extensive thread where he compiled the best pictures of the famous international walking around Argentina.

The first photo of the thread is an iconic image: John Travolta buying croissants in a bakery in Castelar, in one of his visits to Argentina.

1. John travolta buying bills in the croissants of the grandfather pic.twitter.com/ap3NSTf9lZ — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020

Also included the visit of other international artists: Lady Gaga strolling through San Telmo, Katy Perry dancing tango, Miley Cyrus doing shopping in a shopping mall, Bon Jovi visiting the tomb of Prevents and Justin Bieber in Palermo.

2. Lady Gaga waiting for the 98 in San Telmo pic.twitter.com/DxBLIgWyDY — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020

8. Katy perry in fart with a tango dancer pic.twitter.com/FQ8TIYJMPr — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020

10. Bon Jovi posing next to the tomb of eva perón pic.twitter.com/tb3cdGtvtv — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020

12. Justin bieber chasing ducks in a plaza in palermo pic.twitter.com/RpEEFUFTjX — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020

It also included some unexpected encounters of famous argentines with Hollywood celebrities: when Iván de Pineda interviewed Al Pacino, Mariano Iúdica with Coldplay, Tini Stoessel with Selena Gomez, RuPaul in the program Susana Giménez and Freddie Mercury with Diego Maradona.

39. Rupaul in the program of Susana Giménez in 1998 pic.twitter.com/811uksFlcM — pol (@polgerwig) May 18, 2020

28. Harry styles dancing tango in the faena pic.twitter.com/4UmKtcOU0o — pol (@polgerwig) May 18, 2020

20. Tini Stoessel with his mom at the meet and greet selena gomez at her concert pic.twitter.com/d9rFn0nbwJ — pol (@polgerwig) May 18, 2020

19. iúdica trying to figure out next to the singer of coldplay in the bar of the four seasons pic.twitter.com/sllS6IDNxG — pol (@polgerwig) May 17, 2020