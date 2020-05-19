A thread of Twitter collected the best photos of famous international walking around Argentina

Vimal Kumar
Some creativity has no limits. This afternoon, a Twitter user surprised everyone in the social network when posting an extensive thread where he compiled the best pictures of the famous international walking around Argentina.

The first photo of the thread is an iconic image: John Travolta buying croissants in a bakery in Castelar, in one of his visits to Argentina.

Also included the visit of other international artists: Lady Gaga strolling through San Telmo, Katy Perry dancing tango, Miley Cyrus doing shopping in a shopping mall, Bon Jovi visiting the tomb of Prevents and Justin Bieber in Palermo.

It also included some unexpected encounters of famous argentines with Hollywood celebrities: when Iván de Pineda interviewed Al Pacino, Mariano Iúdica with Coldplay, Tini Stoessel with Selena Gomez, RuPaul in the program Susana Giménez and Freddie Mercury with Diego Maradona.



