8, the best version of intermittent fasting to lose weight fast

Three out of every four spaniards considered that leads to a healthy dietaccording to the ‘II Study of Health and lifestyle’ of Aegon. Taking into account that the overweight affects 40% of the population of our country, sure that the majority of them are still some regime for slimming. And if we must talk about the diet of the moment, perhaps we all have in mind the same: the intermittent fasting.

Though you probably already know, by the bombardment of information that you have received (from the media or celebrities in their social networks), if you’re not familiar we will explain to you what it is: intermittent fasting is a type of eating plan that requires periods in which you eat and others that you can only consume water, coffee and tea. When you eat, you can eat what you want (always healthy), the reason why the plan works for many. In addition, it is simple and can be adjusted to the schedule of each one.

The guide to losing weight with the intermittent fasting without who resents your health

Ada Nuño

There are many formulas popular try this modern regime. What is the best? What are the benefits? What about side effects? Here you’ll learn about all

A new variant of this diet is catching on among those who want to lose weight: the method 16:8. It consists of fasting every day for 16 hours and restrict the period of food daily to eight. To understand this better, it involves not eating anything after dinner and skipping breakfast. Therefore, you can eat between noon and eight in the evening.

How much weight you lose

The question that many of you will be asking right now is how much weight you can make them lose the method 16:8. The answer is that it could be quite effectiveaccording to a study published in the journal ‘Nutrition and Healthy Aging’. Yes, it should be noted that the research is fairly limited, because the shown is only one of 23 people (men and women) who are obese, who followed this plan for 12 weeks.

This method consists of fasting every day for 16 hours and restrict the period of food daily to eight

In comparison with a group that had eaten “normal”, those who followed the 16:8 consumed 350 calories less per dayfor what you’ve lost, a quantity quite modest weight (around 3% of body weight), and also decreased your blood pressure. Even so, the study itself recognizes and insists on having in account the small population group in which it has been tested.

Photo: iStock

On the other hand, what is curious is that following this kind of eating plan can help the appetite control. A recent study in the journal ‘Obesity’ points out that people who ate only during a period of six hours, in comparison with follow a normal schedule, they felt less hungry, despite the fact that both groups consumed the same amount of calories.

Hugh Jackman, one of the followers

The actor has had to embody the role of Wolverine several times and it has used this diet: “Put on and take off weight quickly it is a stress for the body. But unfortunately the actors we must do it continuously”. Jackman noted that following intermittent fasting, it feels much more energy and strength; and that the practice even when you are preparing to play a role in a movie. “I feel great with this regime. I have more energy and I sleep a lot better,” says the actor to ‘Daily Star’.

The star of the television that is famous for method to lose weight

Adrián López

Galia Grainger certain that “sugar is like cocaine”. This Latvian and your “hotel” focused on the thinning are the latest sensation on the small screen

David Morton, a journalist of ‘Mens Health’, also wanted to try for ten days and thus to be able to recommend it or not. “I skipped breakfast I normally do, even though coffee only if you can take. After, for lunch I made chicken with spinach and a piece of whole wheat bread. I went to the gym and to 15:00 I took sushi or a sandwich and I had dinner before 19:00”, explains.

“The opposite of what you thought, do not spend hunger during the 16 hours that you should not take anything. It is normal that in that time period, sleep eight of them, so that it is easier than you think. During the time of food, large quantities, make that your period of satiety is longer. After six days I have lost two pounds without changing what I eat, only the frequency and schedules. At the end of the challenge I had also lost 2% of fat. The only problem that I see to this plan is that it should adhere strictly to work,” he concludes.