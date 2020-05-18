Woody Allen is accused by Timothée Chalamet report for advertising

Timothée Chalamet it is one of the star juvenile most promising of the Hollywood industry, has had success thanks to his work on the series “The King,” “Hot summer nights”, “A rainy day in New York“and, “Call me by your name”, the latter awarded him a nomination for the Oscar for “Best Actor” in 2018.

However, it seems that the promising career of the actor has been influenced by his good actions, or at least that is what it says Woody Allen, with whom he worked last year. We tell you what happened.

According to the portal The Playlist, the filmmaker, published in his book “Apropos of Nothing” that the statements against him on the part of Timothée were for advertising purposes. What??? Woody he was accused by his own daughter having been abused; however, the director has always denied the allegations.

Even so, the actor decided to publicly admit that he regretted working with him and his winnings for “A rainy day in New York” would be sent to the charity, but Woody assures that only wanted to be good to the public, as it was in game its nomination for the Oscar.

The filmmaker says that the actor himself confessed to his sister, he needed to look good in the media, so that to express their support for the victims of the movement #MeToo, in which it was also pointed out Woody Allen, would increase their chances of winning.

Until the time, Timothée has not made statements about it and in the social networks, some users are divided in opinions.