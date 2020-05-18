When will start the pre-production of ‘The Witcher 2’?

Viewers liked the first season of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia will have to wait a bit for new chapters, although not as much as many would think, since Henry Cavill spoke about the pre-production of the second season of ‘The Witcher’.

A few weeks ago, Netflix through their social networking accounts reported that they had authorized to make a second season, which will be released in 2021, however, has not been told details of this.

However, the protagonist of that show, gave a news that it will rise to the expectations of all fans ‘The Witcher’, as indicated by the start of the pre-production of this project.

Through its account of Instagram, Cavill uploaded a video where he congratulates all of his followers by new year, then indicated that he was on vacation but that would begin as the pre-production in a very short time, but did not indicate that date will be.

After Henry Cavill spoke about the pre-production of the second season of ‘The Witcher’, this could mean its premiere at the beginning of 2021if it is that these weeks are already the production.

Also, it is unknown that is to come for the following seasons, but probably at the end of the year we know more of these new episodes.