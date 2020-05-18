What better than ‘Maradona in Sinaloa’? 5 documentaries of sports that you can see on Netflix

One of the things which he characterized Netflix is the amount as varied of products in your catalog, so that we decided to show you those that you did not know, for example: if you are a lover of sports and their stories, we leave you here the 5 documentaries of sports that you can see on Netflix.

In this list you can see different types of stories, from the emergence of one of the best teams in sports, up to an arduous investigation that uncovered the biggest case of doping in the sport’s history, in addition to seeing different characters sporting that will surely admire it for a long time.

‘Icarus’

One of the best documentaries on the platform, winner of an Oscar thanks to its superb production and the research work carried out. If you are a follower of sports, perhaps you knew that in 2014 uncovered the biggest case of doping in the sport’s historythe report McLaren, where different athletes russians gave positive test for substances which in turn were provided by the government.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXoRdSTrR-4(/embed)

‘The Down Wall’

For all lovers of extreme sports, this documentary is indicated. With a production of little over 10 years ago, Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson documented their climbs to different mountains, among them: The Captain and The National Park Yossmite. In addition to that, you will learn quite a bit about the climbing, it’s a luxury to see the landscapes that are managed to take from the top of lasa mountains.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hc8tB9uhho(/embed)

‘The Perfect Day’

In 1998, France made history by hosting the World Cup on its territory, but what no one expected is that in addition they would be left with the trophy. Of the hand of such stars as Zinedine Zidane, Marcel Desailly or Robert Pires achieved the feat. In this documentary we will take a tour of the great tournament that was until the grand final that played against the favorite, Brazil.

‘Williams’

There is also content for those lovers of motor racing, specifically Formula 1. ‘Williams’ is a documentary that speaks to us, indeed, one of the teams with more historyalthough in these times is not one of the most winning, came to be in the top, and here we can see why. In addition to learning the story of the rise and all of the changes through which it has passed.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItTKBbAsLMc(/embed)

‘Le K Benzema’

One of the biggest stars dthe French football team is Karim Benzema, the current Real Madrid striker and long-referent of the box ‘Merengue’. Some years ago, the front was enrededado some problems with his partner selection Mathew Balbuena, and both were separated from selection indefinitely. Although there are many versions of the why, has never been given a precise explanation, and in this documentary we will know the details.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAMJAOdXBEQ(/embed)

BONUS

‘A Last Chance U’

While this list only contains movies, we decided to add a number, because we can’t afford to miss. To explain in a simple way, ‘the Last Chance You’ portrays how you live the players of college football in the united States the days of Draft, full of nervousness we see emotional stories of players that were signed and so, at one time or another, your life changes. But also, there are stories that are not successful, and the players and their own family are filled with frustration by what happens.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFzvBYFrhOc(/embed)

You know, if you want to know the best stories about sports and everything that had happened with the protagonists to achieve their goals, you can’t stop watching these 5 documentaries of sports that you can see on Netflix. Although if you’re more of a fiction and not so much of documentaries we leave it up to our countdown of the best movies of sports that you can see on Netflix.