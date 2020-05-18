Too good to be true: why do you say that the Umbrella Corporation is responsible for the coronavirus



The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of pneumonia, and the fever may be an early indicator Source: Reuters



It is too good to be true, because it is

false



. But as a joke internal, is pretty sophisticated.

It requires, however, a little context: you know that these days the

city of Wuhan in China is under quarantine



, waiting to determine whether any other of its 11 million people was infected of

coronavirus



the new plague that has afflicted the world, and we already have nearly 4,500 people infected and 107 deaths.

Know, also, that in the universe

Resident Evil



, composed of a series of video games which report it as a virus out of a laboratory of bioengineering that has the evil Umbrella Corporation in the city Racoon and infects the people, turning it into zombies; the first was born in 1996 and got new versions and editions throughout the century (

including a remake of the original in 2019 and another title for this year



); the popularity of the game led him to the big screen, with six of the movies in which Milla Jovovich plays the protagonist, Alice Abernathy.





The photo that sparked the controversy: a chinese company of biotechnology with the logo of Umbrella Corporation, the signature of evil that creates a virus that attacks the humanity in Resident Evil

So it was easy to take viral a message that I noticed that it was precisely in Wuhan, a company dedicated to the research into viruses was the logo of Umbrella Corporation, so it should be (of course!) the culprit of all, especially taking into account that Raccoon (the city where the plot of Resident Evil) and crown (as in coronaviruses) are anagrams.

As a good lie, has a grain of truth:

as someone discovered in mid-2019



indeed, there was a company in china (Shanghai Ruilan Bao Hu San Biotech Limited) dedicated to the biotechnology that was used for the logo of the evil Umbrella Corporation, although in another color. The company appears to have changed name and logo,

notice in Levelup



. But the company is in Shanghai, not in Wuhan. And coronavirus is a family of viruses; the current is the strain Wuhan.

The dissemination of false news or the construction of conspiracy theories from coincidences and anecdotes, is rooted in the social networks, so that all this type of news should be taken with a lot excepticismo. This thread from Dani Sanchez-Crespo illustrates this perfectly: