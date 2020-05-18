this is the redhead you have left to ALL kinds of skin











The change of season CRIES out for a change of look and we know that the multiple tendencies of dyes for the summer 2019 makes it difficult to make a decision. But, before you start your crisis beautyyou have a good news: the red-hairedit’s back. Now, in a version rich in color and perfect for ALL SKIN TYPES. Yes, as well as what you read, the ‘Copper Dark Hair‘it is the dye suitable for all women of all skin tones and that will better highlight your features so that you are pretty all the season of heat. Read on and discover how to apply it in your look.

© Getty Images

Zoey Deutch also dared to wear the trend ‘dark copper hair’ in his mane.





What is the ‘Copper Dark Hair’?

As its name implies, is a color ‘copper’ in dark shades that arrive to the redhead. Therefore, the hue is rich in color and has a single depth which makes it completely malleable depending on the woman you use it: if you are a woman pine-nut shape, the Copper Dark Hair comes to life, and with flashing eye-catching; if a brown woman wears, the dye becomes sensual and full of intensity.











© Getty Images

Rihanna transformed her mane to add to the list of pretty famous with this redhead.





WHY STAY THIS COLOR?

The benefits of the ‘Copper Dark Hair‘is that it achieves to bring light to the face in addition that brightens the skin in a unique way.

DO I NEED TO COMBINE MY EYEBROWS WITH THIS TONE?

But oh no! The best thing is the contrast. Bring the eyebrows a natural colour will keep the originality of this dye. That is why it is perfect for the summer as it manages to give dimension to the hair, without falling into the excesses and without the use of a word clearer.











© Getty Images

Emma Stone





Who wear it?

Zendaya, Rihanna, Zoey Deutch and Emma Stone are some of the women who have dared to enrich your hair with this dye. And they are the living proof that the ‘Copper Dark Hair’ it’s the dye of the season! Get inspired by them and dare to wear all summer.

