This is the favorite technique of Gwyneth Paltrow to whiten teeth naturally

The oil pulling is a traditional technique from India that you should adopt if you want to have a perfect smile like that of Gwyneth Paltrow. May 18, 2020

Are you looking for a natural alternative to having a healthy smile and spectacular? The oil pulling it can be your ideal choice. It is an ancient form of healing ayurvedic of India, which consists in rinsing the mouth every morning with coconut oil. This promises to combat oral diseases, clean teeth thoroughly and bleach them without chemicals.

Although to many this may sound crazy, the truth is that the oil pulling it is a big trend among celebrities. Stars such as Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Shailene Woodley the have incorporated into your beauty routine. And to be honest, all agree that the three have a perfect smile.

This process should take preferably in the morning and while fasting, it doesn’t take more than twenty minutes. Just put a tablespoon of coconut oil and rinse your mouth for 20 minutes. Do it to pass between your teeth in a conscious way. If at first you find it unpleasant to keep the oil in the mouth, you can start with five minutes and go gradually increasing the time as the days go by.

Once you have completed the rinse, it is important that you do not swallow it. Escúpelo in the pot of oil to bring the green dot or in the organic waste. It is also important that after you make a mouth rinse with baking soda and water and you’re done brushing your teeth.

The oil exerts a massaging stimulating the gums, and drag the dirt that pasta traditional is not deleted. In addition, this ingredient is an antiviral and antibacterial, so it prevents tooth decay. We’ll leave you all their benefits:

Prevents gum disease

This technique of rinse prevent diseases such as gingivitis, bleeding gums and tooth decay. The bacteria are the main cause of these diseases and if you have bad habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, or a diet high in fat and sugar, these bacteria will have an easy time multiply. At the time of oil pulling reducing the concentration of bacteria, preventing infections caused by these.

Fights tartar

To do this procedure on an empty stomach the oil will create a plaque on the enamel of the teeth helping to make the plaque does not stick to the teeth. As a result this is not mineralizará.

Natural bleaching

Currently there are several products that can help us to whiten your teeth, the problem with these is that some are made with toxic ingredients such as aluminum, benzene, and fluoride. For that reason, many experts recommend that you perform the oil pulling to whiten teeth, as it is a natural process that whitens without harming the health.

*IMAGE: Getty Images