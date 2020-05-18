The video of Ashley Tisdale dancing “High School Musical”, which thrilled the fans

In times of quarantine by coronavirusmany people had to find some alternatives to have fun and entertain themselves at home; that is why the app TikTok it became all the rage, with hundreds of videos from all styles.

One of the artists who joined the application was Ashley Tisdale, who decided to recrear the choreography of “We’re All In This Together”, the issue with that ends the first film of “High School Musical” (2006).

“If you need to make exercise while you are in quarantine, try this. With luck there’s a little bit of your day!”, wrote the interpreter of Sharpay Evans. What is certain is that the video generated excitement and nostalgia of all the fans and the fans of the saga.

As if that weren’t enough, Vanessa Hudgens -who played Gabriella Montez – decided respond to you with another video of the same application, where is seen drinking wine and singing each stanza of the song.