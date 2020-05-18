The TV is in mourning, it dies ‘actress ‘ Big Bang Theory’

This day it was announced that at age 69 years, died the actress Jane Gallowaywho appeared in series such as ‘Glee’, ‘Prison Break’ and ‘Big Bang Theory’, as was announced by his daughter to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, her daughter, the actress passed away this day because of a congestive heart failure.

Among the most important works of this actress was in the series ‘Glee’ where she played the Lillian Adler, the previous director of the so-called ‘Glee Club’, in addition to participations spontaneous ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Monk’ and of course ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtyEbAgNJsQ(/embed)

This actress appeared in an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, where you are bothered by Sheldon in a row of a library, it may be a small role, but without doubt all of us laughing.

In addition to being an actress, Jane Galloway founded an agency of castings, from which emerged such artists as Steve Carell, Richard Kind, Eric Stonestreet and Stephen Colbert, so that the same Stonestreet shared an emotional message on your social networks giving you the thanks for boosting your career:

“Jane was the first casting director that called me for an audition… became a great friend and mentor. Put Me on the path I am on. I wish I had been able to say thanks once more.”

