The Politician returns in June

Querétaro, Qro., May 18, 2020.- “The Politician”, the series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan will be back next June on Netflix to consent to their fans and continue with the story of Payton Hobart.

For those who do not remember, the first season premiered last September 27, 2019, and in the cast stands out the participation of Ben Platt in the lead role, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The first season about the history of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a student of wealthy Santa Barbara, California, who knew from age seven that he wanted to be President of the united States, but first you will have to navigate the political landscape more treacherous of all: high school Saint Sebastian.

Much to be doubted whether the series would continue, as according to Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 61%, with an average rating of 6.85/10; although the critics rated it as a good “satire” from the work of Ryan Murphy.

Through your social networks, Ben Platt confirmed that the series will be back for a second cycle, the next 19 of June of 2020, and revealed their first official art, although the fans remain waiting for the official trailer which is expected to be revealed in coming days.

Here the official art in full: