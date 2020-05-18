The political satire of ‘The Politician’ comes to Netflix

The new series of Ryan Murphy, The Politician, arrive on the 27th of September Netflix and will feature artists such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton. Murphy has starred in earlier hits such as American Horror Story, Pose and Gleeso the news that he, along with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, would return with another series has been very well received by a large part of the public. With the date of the premiere is close, this is what you should know about the new fiction of Netflix.

What’s it about?

The plot will focus on Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt, who knows since I was 7 years old was to become President of the united States. However, before you can do that, you must navigate the world problematic and treacherous High School Saint Sebastian, to be elected president of the student body and to enter Harvard, all without compromising their own morals. Payton will have to be more cunning than his ruthless classmates without sacrificing their values.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNpPd-90ul8(/embed)

Sharing and reunions

In addition Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow will be leading the cast as the mother of Hobart, someone extremely privileged and who is determined to take his son to Harvard. The ex-student of American Horror Story and legend Jessica Lange be interpreted to the grandmother of Payton. The show will also feature Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Bette Midler, January Jones, Dylan McDermott and Benjamin Barrett.

While the series will count as the original of Netflix, is the result of its previous agreement with Fox. Gwyneth Paltrow returns to work with Murphy in a series; the Oscar winner has previously worked with the director in Glee, where she played the substitute teacher Holly Holliday, which earned him an Emmy award for his appearance as a guest. The Politician you will also have as protagonists the favorite of How to get rid of your boss (2018), Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), the newcomer Rahne Jones, and will be the meeting part of the cast of Dear Evan Hansen with Laura Dreyfuss along with Ben Platt.