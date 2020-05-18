The Obama are richer since he left the White House, why?

Between book projects, conferences, and businesses with digital platforms, have seen it grow each of their respective bank accounts. On the one hand, Barack receives a pension of 207 thousand 800 dollars, or half of the salary that she received as representative at functions. Another of the major agreements millionaires that did the Obama it was in the year 2017 with Penguin Random House, when the publisher gave them 65 million dollars to both write down their memories.

Michelle Obama presenting his book on the 24th of march in 2019.

(Getty Images)



The book “My story” Michelle, managed to sell two million copies in just fifteen days, managing to be positioned as one of the most sold in the united States. Also, the lawyer is in a tour called “A moderated conversation with former first lady,” where the cost of the ticket round among the three thousand, and eighty thousand pesos.