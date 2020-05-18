The marriages most fleeting of the famous: a matter of hours

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

The eccentric basketball player has committed big mistakes throughout his life. In fact, except for the period in which he played at the highest professional level in the NBA, the rest of his life has been marked by behavior erratic. One of those moments, and perhaps, like so many other times, marked by the effects of drugs and alcohol was his marriage to actress Carmen Electra. They were married in Las Vegas and it was one of those marriages that broke the record of duration: exactly nine days.