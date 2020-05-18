The important message from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in the One World Together At Home

The couple reminded him of something very important to the public…

On the night of this Saturday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined in a heartfelt presentation in the concert One World Together At Homeorganized by Lady Gaga with the purpose of raising funds to combat the pandemic of the Coronavirus that is currently plaguing the planet.

With chandeliers and boasting of his talent, the young bride and groom sang and stirred the audience with an important message that maybe you already knew, but it is well worth remembering, especially in these moments so dark.