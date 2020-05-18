The dark side of Michael Jordan: gambling Addiction, gambling debts, and abuse – Ten

The Last Dance premiered two new chapters on Monday and Michael Jordan he returned to be the center of attention of the series due to her addiction by gambling.

The leyenda de los Chicago Bulls I could bet anything from a game to launch coins with the security team of the stadium until game of golf and, of course, cards and random.

Michael Jordan assured that it was not an addiction, but this caused him many problems during his career and there are those who argue that times very sad in his personal life.

In 1993, Jordan announced his sudden withdrawal from the NBAthe best for those years and the best of the story, was away from the tennis that had seen it shine, the reason was something personal that had to do with the murder of James, his father.

After his first retirement, Michael Jordan, went on to play in the MLB.

A year before Jordan had to testify in a trial against the drug dealer James Bouler because his name appeared on a check that this had a value of 57 thousand dollars. At first Jordan said he was a loan made to him, but later acknowledged that he had paid that money for a lost bet.

By that time, the rumors said that the death of the father of Michael Jordan due to an “adjustment of debts”, but never was able to establish a real connection with the case and was listed as an assault.

A BOOK THAT UNCOVERED THE DARK SIDE OF JORDAN

Richard Corners, published a book where he left to discovered the addiction of Jordan, the title of the writing is “Michael and me: our gambling addiction, my cry for help”, the entrepreneur said the biggest star of the NBA had a debt of almost a million dollars in concept of betting for your games of golf.

Michael Jordan was betting on what was, even in the games more unusual than you can imagine, like the time I bet 100 thousand dollars in the famous game rock, paper, scissors.

Jordan spent long nights playing cards with his fellow Bulls, that: “In the back of the plane playing for large amounts with Pippen and Harper” he said, ” Will Purdue, excompañero of “23”.

Another of the games is absurd Michael was that it was what suitcase came out first by the strip of the airport, sometimes the basket player would bribe the staff to send yours before those of their peers.

The life of Jordan has had dark moments as what we have mentioned and the documentary of TI have Last Dance he said: “I Would like to see those who say that they would like to be Jordan for a day or a week, if they could do it for a year.”