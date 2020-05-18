The beauty routine daily of Elle Fanning and the secrets to get your look

In addition to being an actress, super talented, unique style, and face angelic Elle Fanning has been meeting the world of cinema and fashion. His career began when he was only three years of age, when he played the younger version of her equally famous sister Dakota, becoming the American Girl par excellence and an icon of pop culture.

After being the image of brands such as Marc Jacobs, today he works in the world of makeup together with L’oréal Paris as his ambassador to youngest, starting with a mascara we love. We’ll leave you, in her words, her philosophy of beauty, as well as your basic routine.



For you, what represents the phrase emblematic of “because I’m worth it”?

EF: I think that gives you permission to love yourself and take a moment to see how special you really are. We deserve to be our I more daring, beautiful, and eccentric, and still be accepted by those around us, but above all for ourselves.

What is the relationship between the cinema and the beauty?

EF: The makeup transforms the actor. Something as simple as the color of the lipstick can give the audience a deeper understanding of the character. I knew this when I listened to Patricia Clarkson to tell your makeup artist that your role only use eyeliner a certain way and not another.

Tell us about your daily routine. What is your everyday look?

EF: Each morning, use a towel to clean my face. I hydrate, and I am filled with sunscreen, since my skin is very pale. If I’m not working, I like to see myself as natural as possible. Use a little mascara, concealer to cover the redness, highlighter on cheekbones and nose, and I color my lips with a ink. If I’m having a bad hair day, I do a top knot. I don’t wash my hair very often, so most of the time I’m disheveled. I am not concerned much. I’m from California, the beach-style never goes out of fashion.

Give us 3 tips to get your look.

1. I cover imperfections with True Match Super-Blendable Crayon Concealer from L’oréal Paris.

2. The Elnett Satin Strong Hold Hairstyling Hairspray is the only thing that I use for my ballerina buns. I could not live without in my ballet classes.

3. My mascara favourite is the Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara the lengthens, lifts and gives volume in an incredible way.

Tell us a secret.

EF: My natural hair is curly! Seems to noodles of ramen when I leave it to dry alone.