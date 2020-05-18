Simona Halep speaks about the separation of Darren Cahill in 2019

The world no. 2, Simona Halep, spoke about his separation from coach Darren Cahill at the end of the season 2018. The couple worked together in 2019, but is met at the beginning of the season 2020 when Cahill said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Speaking to Eurosport, Halep said: “Darren was exhausted after 2018, and I wanted to take a break. However, he was always on my side. I sent you messages. I talked about my evolution.

I was exhausted after 2018 and not what I did Not train as much. I was working, but I was missing something. I realized that I missed too much of the field. Darren always told me to believe in myself, told me I could do great things.

I didn’t think it all the time, but I changed of opinion, ” Halep had won the French Open in 2018 with Cahill and won Wimbledon in 2019 with Daniel Dobre. He reached three Grand Slam finals at the French Open 2014, French Open in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018, before winning his first major championship.





With Cahill back to his side, Halep reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and won the title of WTA in Dubai this year before the end of the tennis. Halep has been classified, has been the number 1 for 64 weeks and was the number 1 end-of-year in 2017 and 2018.

Has won 20 individual titles on the WTA tour and has finished runner-up 17 times in his career so far. The young man of 28 years also is the first woman to be Romanian-to be the number 1 and the first player on the Romanian to win an individual title at Wimbledon.