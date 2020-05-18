Shawn Mendes rewrote Lover of Taylor Swift for Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift invited Shawn Mendes to sing with her iconic hit, “Lover,” and he, as the great singer that he is, gave a personal touch to the song. He added new verses and we suspect that while I was writing, he was thinking of his girlfriend, Camila Hair. Tay was in charge of announcing the new version of his single via Instagram today in the morning..

“Is coming a new version of ‘Lover’, a remix with someone whom I admire, whom I have known for a long time, and someone with whom I have always been dying to collaborate so that drum, please, is a collaboration with Shawn Mendes, “ announced Swift. “Took ‘Lover’ and rewrote new parts, which I think is very important because I love him as a writer, and I also think that you all would write a love letter different to your lover and think that your opinion beautiful. I can’t wait to hear it”.

Lyrically, Shawn adds his own new second verse, singing: “we Could light a lot of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby. Photos of when we were young, colgarían on the wall. We’ll sit on the porch, I will sing you songs of love when we are 80 years old. Look, finally I have you now sweetheart, I will not let you fall. “

Almost at the end, he sings: “Look me in the eyes, will tell you the truth. The girl of my story you’ve always been you. I sink with the Titanic, it is true. For you, mistress.” Your phrase, “The girl of my story you’ve always been you”could be an allusion to the long friendship he and Camila (long before being boyfriends, they were very friends).

In fact, Camila confessed that while the two have always felt attracted to each other, at first not acted accordingly. We ran out of time. “Definitely there were feelings, but I think that we were too young to know what to do with them,” he said to The Sun for the past month.

Risking his friendship with Shawn and start to go out with him, the singer said: “it Is more frightening because you have more to lose. When you start dating a person and you don’t know anything about it, there is less risk. I think that when you fall for someone you know from a long time ago, there is more at stake. “

“But it also feels more special because it feels like the love story that you see in the movies of people who know each other from a long time ago but have been too stupid to realize, or say it, and then it happens, and that is also beautiful, ” he ended.

Do you want to listen to it? Here you go:

