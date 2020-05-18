Serena Williams played the Wimbledon final against Simona Halep

The u.s. Serena Williamsseven-time champion Wimbledon, will play the final this year, against the Romanian Simona Halep, after defeating the veteran player Czech Barbora Strycova.

Williams, 37-year-old and 11th-seeded it is imposed forcefully to Strycova in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2in just 59 minutes on the grass of the All England Club in london.

The u.s. started a little slow and desconcentrada, but took just 10 minutes to find the sensations and deploy their devastating straight rights with those who broke the serve of the Czech in the fourth game.

His overwhelming serve and a defense of iron did the others to give him the first set in 27 minutes.

Strycova tried to deplete, making it run on the second sleeve, but often got herself in trouble to get on the network. And two serious errors in the fifth game -a double fault and a ball direct to the network – got the sense of a match that contributed to losing accumulating mistakes.

To the Czech, Williams, this whole season has been disturbed by pains in a knee, seemed to have a total control.

“I feel better than at the beginning of the tournament” and “I’m improving match after match,” said the american.

“I love what I do and every morning I wake up to feel in shape. I love my work and I’m pretty good at what I do, I like it,” he insisted.

The younger of the Williams sisters is located as well to a win to match the record of the historic tennis australian Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam titles.

Williams has won 9 of their ten matches against Halepthat at the start of this season was still number one in the world, and made it a very firm ride on the grass of Wimbledon.

The Roland Garros champion 2018 is the first Romanian tennis player who reaches a final at Wimbledon.