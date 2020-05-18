Scottie Pippen: being second is not equal

Thirty years is a long time, but there are some details that are not forgotten, even if they are trivial. Like this: for the children that we liked the basketball, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one. As Oliver and Tom, they appeared as a duo interchangeable in the order: both Jordan and Pippen, Pippen and Jordan, the 23 and 33— were the Chicago Bulls, the star of an NBA team whose merchandising did global —how to forget the sweatshirt is black with their logo that has accompanied me for more than a decade. There was No question that Jordan was the most talented, and that was reaffirmed with his second hat-trick, but always they were both part of the same sentence.

Maybe that’s why it is remarkable that the squire of Jordan to quit so bad standing in The Last Dancethe series of ten chapters that account the last year of that great team, but that in truth ends up being a documentary to understand one of the athletes most great of the history. It seems to taste strange: how is there any necessity to treat them “selfish” and put in doubt his capacity for leadership, especially in a documentary where the is supposed it was his team-mate has all the control?

Pippen has talked about little or nothing, but even some of his partners of that time have felt the need to come out to defend you from what they regard as unfair. “It is difficult for Scottie when people say negative things. You don’t like. I keep telling him: ‘you have nothing for which to apologize. You were one of the best’,” said Dennis Rodman, another axis of this team, who said in addition that for him, the canopy is the second best player he has seen on a tennis court, behind Jordan.

The case of Rodman is, indeed, a good argument about the peculiar thing that is the position on Pippen in the series. In the chapter dedicated to the “Worm”, is what elevates the quality of one of the indispensable elements of the team, a cohesive and a man who had one of the most elusive of the sport: confidence in Jordan. And, as an anecdote, with everyone laughing, which is in the middle of the final season was sent away for 100 hours to Vegas with Carmen Electra, that had to go the own “Air” to get it out of the hotel to return with the Bulls.

To Rodman to understand, to Pippen is judged. The second episode of the series focuses on the decision of the “33” of the surgery just before the start of the season, lost the first match and refusing to rush his return to renegotiate a contract which in those times had it as one of the stars worst paid in the league. That’s when Jordan says one of the phrases that will be most remembered in the documentary, when he says that his companion was being “selfish”.

And then, in chapters 7 and 8, where he examines the return of Jordan from baseball, devotes a long time to an incident in the series of the playoffs in 1994 with the New York Knicks, where Pippen refused to participate in the last play of a game because their coach, the legendary Phil Jackson— decided to give the final shot to Toni Kukoc instead of him.

The impact of the incident is doubtful, beyond a discord costume. Kukoc scored the basket, gave the victory and the Bulls would fight in the series until the last game, falling 4 games to 3. There is another episode in those games, in fact, that even today is remembered by the fans of the Bulls: a very dubious lack charged in favor of the Knicks in the final seconds of the fifth match, with the series tied at two games and Chicago in advantage of a point lacking a couple of seconds. Pippen until today ensures that that moment sealed the fate of the series, because New York would end up winning after scoring the two free throws. But that is not even listed.

If the series accomplishes something, is to make you feel that perhaps on the pitch, the flow, it was not evident: Pippen is the two, the one that was not able to win a tournament, the leader benevolent —the antithesis of the hard and even cruel Jordan— but that doesn’t produce results, and betrays his team and peers. No longer a prayer: Jordan is Michael, and Pippen goes elsewhere, as justifying why Jordan had to be as obsessive and possessive that was with all the others, because their style yes gave results.

The always talkative Rodman stated a few days ago openly. “I’d like to know is, does Scottie really likes Michael? Are you worried about him? What he despised at some point in your career?” noted. “I have asked in different ways: ‘What happens with you and Michael?’ You never really answered me”.