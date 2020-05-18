Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates the 21st anniversary of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’ with pictures of before and after | News

The past 10 of march, the fiction series Buffy Vampire Slayer he fulfilled his 21 years and his protagonist, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has celebrated it by sharing some images of the set for the filming of the series and current photos, along with his companions. The actress chose a day after the anniversary of the series, in the international Women’s Day, to share ten images, through its account of Instagram. Some are the scenes in which she appears alongside her fellow actor David Boreanaz, who played Angel. But Gellar also shared current photos with James Marsters, actor who gave life to Spike and Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers. “I don’t think it is a coincidence that the anniversary of Buffy is the same week that the international Women’s Day. I’ve always thought that the world had changed, thanks to our example, not our opinion. We’ve all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is that it never ends,” said the actress. Buffy Vampire Slayer it became one of the series most acclaimed and most successful of the television which remained on the television until the year 2003. And thanks to her, Gellar, Boreanaz and Alyson Hannigan, the actress that gave life to Willow Rosenberg, a close friend of Buffy jumped to the fame.