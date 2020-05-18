Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their first child

The winner of the Oscar Joaquin Phoenix and the actress Rooney Mara expecting their first child together, according to confirmed this Monday, a source at the site Page Six.

The couple of Hollywood has kept a low profile during the pandemic and has been in quarantine at his home in Los Angeles. According to the aforementioned means, Mara, who recently was seen wearing loose-fitting clothing to cover your belly, would be six months pregnant.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Mara, 35 years of age, and Phoenix, 45, have not confirmed the happy news.

The actors met originally on the set of the movie “Her” of Spike Jonze, but did not begin dating until they reunited on the set of “Mary Magdalene” in 2018. Some time later, they moved in together to a house in Hollywood Hills.

Phoenix admitted in Vanity Fair in October of 2019 initially I was convinced that Mara what is “despised”. Finally, he realized that the star of “Carol” I was interested in him, but was too shy to express it.

“She is the only girl that I searched internet” he explained Phoenix. “We were just friends, friends by e-mail. I had never done that. Never looked at a girl in line”.

In July 2019, Mara committed with the star of “Joker”. The rumors of his possible commitment began when the paparazzi they portrayed Rooney using a suspicious ring.

According to Page Six, Phoenix and Mara have been seen in Los Angeles, where she was seen visiting the sister of the actress, Kate Maraand Jamie Bell couple of Katewho months ago was convierton parents. Bell is a father is another child next to your ex, Evan Rachel Wood.