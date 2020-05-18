Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their first child – eju.tv

The actress would be six months pregnant. The couple committed in 2019

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child ( REUTERS)

The Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix, and actress Rooney Mara are expecting their first childaccording to confirmed this Monday, a source at the site Page Six.

Follow the news of eju.tv by Telegram

The couple of Hollywood has kept a low profile during the pandemic and has been quarantined in his home in Los Angeles. According to the aforementioned means, Mara, who recently was seen wearing loose-fitting clothing to cover your belly, would be six months pregnant.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Mara, 35 years old, and Phoenix, 45, have not confirmed the happy news.

The actors met originally on the set of the movie “Her”, by Spike Jonze, but did not begin dating until they reunited in the filming of “Mary Magdalene”. Some time later, they moved in together to a house in the Hollywood Hills.

The couple was made public in the closing ceremony of the Cannes film Festival in 2017to the that came together to that Phoenix received the award for best actor for his role in You Were Never Really Here.

Phoenix admitted in Vanity Fair in October of 2019 initially I was convinced that Mara I “despised”. Finally, he realized that the star of “Carol” I was interested in him, but was too shy to express it.

“She is the only girl that I searched on the internet,” explained Phoenix. “We were just friends, friends by e-mail. I had never done that. Never looked at a girl in line”.

In July 2019, Mara is engaged with the star of “The Joker”. The rumors of her possible engagement started when the paparazzi portrayed Rooney wearing a suspicious ring.

According to Page SixPhoenix and Mara have been seen in Los Angeles, where she was seen visiting the sister of actress Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell partner in Kate, who months ago become parents. Bell is the father is another child next to her ex, Evan Rachel Wood.

Source: infobae.com

Related