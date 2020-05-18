Rodman and Malone: His enmity and his fight in the WWE



Rodman won multiple enemies in the NBA by his particular way of understanding the sport



He came to organize a battle of the WWE between Rodman and Karl Malone

Dennis Rodman it is, probably, one of the players of the NBA’s more peculiar. Your step by ‘bad boys’ of Detroit changed both to the person, such as the gambler; one of the most powerful and dominant under the hoop, thanks to his enormous talent and ability to read the plays in time to catch the rebounds.

A character that is very characteristic that drew the attention of anyone thanks to its unmistakable appearance. Your hairstyle, full of colours and changing in every match, it was one of the attractions of each meeting of the Bulls.

A style controversial that reflected off the slopes, constantly in the media due to its relationship with the actress Carmen Electra.

The parties of Rodman and its changes of ‘look’

In the documentary The Last Dance, made to pay tribute to the figure and story of Michael Jordan, we have also known even an episode in which the player, after a bad run of performance, asked to leave a couple of days to Las Vegas to disconnect. Phil Jackson and Jordan knew that would not go away only for a weekend. The number 23 had to go to look for him, after a few days of revelry and debauchery, both with friends as your partner.

Rodman was a regular night in Chicagoand any city in which the Bulls were playing. But it was a different player. Both his coach and his teammates knew that I needed that kind of circumstances. Best of all is that it is then not affected him too much, and gave everything on the pitch. A performance which, probably, would not give if you don’t have those moments of ‘impasse’. “No matter what he did off the court; when I had parties I was always there to play.”

Within the courts, their peculiarities do not fit all. Drove her crazy to their rivals, and thus began a history of enmity with Karl Malone, the iconic pivot of the Utah Jazz.

Rodman was known for being an advocate fearless. He knew, in the end that faced the Bulls against the Jazzfor two consecutive seasons, his goal was to despair at Malone, star of the opposing team next to John Stockton. The numbers of the ‘mailman’ dropped considerably in the playoffs because of the ‘worm’.

It is remembered that engaged in the sixth and final match of the end of 1998after fighting for a rebound. Without the ball the game, that play reflected the guerrilla warfare between the two, that never stopped clinging to prevent the other to rise. It seemed like a bout of wrestling.

The redemption of Malone

This gave rise to a fact extremely peculiar. Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman they met in a battle of the WWEbarely a month after that encounter. The legendary Hulk Hogan, a good friend of Rodman, was the one who organized this battle. The duel was part of a event called Bash at the Beachwith the saldarían the bickering outstanding of those duels in the finals.