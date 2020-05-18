‘Resident Evil 3’ and the adis world to the icnica saga of terror

Becomes one of the heroes most iconic in the world of video games with the global launch, this Friday, ‘Resident Evil 3‘the closing of the saga of terror is fired, revealing, finally, the source of the greatest disaster biological history of mankind.

If about a year ago the fans of the series were celebrating the arrival of ‘Resident Evil 2’, a remastered version of the classic from 1998 that combined nostalgia and a totally revamped and improved, in this month of April 2020 Capcomstudy responsible for development of the video game, it has become to earn the followers of the successful franchise with the announcement of the global launch of this third and last part, already available in PS4, Xbox One and in a digital format STEAM.

This latest delivery, which has already accumulated 95 million copies sold, according to data provided by the study itself, provides the touching conclusion of the saga set in Raccoon City, through the perspective of one of the heroes most iconic in the world of video games, Jill Valentine, who picks up the story of the award-winning ‘Resident Evil 2’ and starts his desperate escape from a city ravaged by zombies and other horrible creatures.

Raccoon City and its chaotic population come to life with brilliant graphics in high definition, to intimidate by their realism, and modernized game mechanics using the graphics engine RE Engineas used in the previous two deliveries.

Included alongside the single-player campaign of ‘Resident Evil 3’ is ‘Resident Evil Resistance’, a multiplayer game asymmetrical online 4 versus 1 that will be available from the 17 of April as the new update of the game.