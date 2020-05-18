protagonists of the series are reunited after 11 years

The great absent of the meeting was the younger sister of Britney Spears who was in Atlanta for work reasons.

Zoey 101 met after 11 years of the series | Source: Nickelodeon



Great job reunion! The protagonists of the series ‘Zoey 101’ gathered themselves together after 11 years and caused a great uproar in the social networks. Some followers of the famous series teens were shocked by their new appearances.

Everything seems to indicate that the actors who participated in the popular series Nickelodeon also want to return in the new version reebot and did not hesitate to come together to share photos on their respective social networks and surprise the fans.

In the photo that shared by the protagonists of the series you can see Sean Flynn (Chase), Matthew Underwood (Logan), Paul Butcher (Dustin), Erin Danders (Quinn), Victoria Justice (Lola), Jack Salvatore (Jack), Christopher Massey (Michael) and Dan Schneider, the producer of the successful series.

As you recall, a week ago Jamie Lyn Spears left to understand that there is the possibility of returning to the screen with ‘Zoey 101’but this time the story would not be based in the school, but in their new facet of the role of a mother.

Until the moment there is not any confirmation, but this meeting does no more than confirm that there is something more that the fans do not know and that it could be the return of ‘Zoey 101’.