Moneybagg I premiered the deluxe of ‘Time Served’ with Lil Baby, and more

Artist: Moneybagg I

Moneybagg I Album: ‘Time Served’ (Deluxe)

‘Time Served’ (Deluxe) Producer/is: 30 Roc, Angel, Bobby ‘Keyz’ Reese, Denaro Love, DJ Chose, DJ XO, DMacTooBangin, DruArmada, DTB, Fuse 808, Hardbody, Jaded, Javar Rocamore, JB, JRHitmaker, KD6, K-Major, The LoopHoles, PabloMCR, Southside, Tahj Money, Tay Keith, Track Gordy and YC (Producer)

30 Roc, Angel, Bobby ‘Keyz’ Reese, Denaro Love, DJ Chose, DJ XO, DMacTooBangin, DruArmada, DTB, Fuse 808, Hardbody, Jaded, Javar Rocamore, JB, JRHitmaker, KD6, K-Major, The LoopHoles, PabloMCR, Southside, Tahj Money, Tay Keith, Track Gordy and YC (Producer) Contributing artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Big 30, Big Homiie G, Blac Youngsta, DaBaby, Fredo Bang, Future, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Summer Walker

Megan Thee Stallion, Big 30, Big Homiie G, Blac Youngsta, DaBaby, Fredo Bang, Future, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Summer Walker Label: Foundation Media, Interscope Records, and N-Less Entertainment, LLC

Moneybagg I looks with the ‘Time Served’ (Deluxe)

We had promised through his account of Instagram a few weeks ago, and Moneybagg I has become in the last few hours to fulfill his word and give us the version deluxe of ‘Time Served’album premiered at the least far from what seems to be the month of January.

This initial project because it was a pump that had the talent of artists such as Megan Thee Stallion or DaBaby but, to make it even better, the version deluxe brings seven additional topics. And if you think that the news come only thanks to the voice of Moneybagg you are wrong, because for these songs has recruited people like Lil Baby, Big Homiie G or the pop-up Rylo Rodriguez, among others.

What need not say more to convince you? So without further ado, we’ll leave you with ‘Time Served’ (Deluxe) so that you of the best way your week.