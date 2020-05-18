Miranda Kerr becomes jewelry designer

Miranda Kerr, image of Swarovski from three seasons ago, has gone a step further and dare to design your own collection jewelry for the brand. This new line, which was presented at the gala Swarovski Kristallwelten, is composed by two lines: Diapason and Duo.

In this line of jewelry designed by the ex Orlando Bloom, has wanted to reflect the fundamental part of your life as it is love, the spirituality or the force. These elegant yet simple designs will be the sale starting this fall.

Excited about the collaboration of the brand, Miranda has explained that “each symbol it is very important to me.” Also adds that “I love to combine the bathrooms in tone rose gold and white gold, it is a key aspect of the collection and makes it very modern”.

The model, who has conquered the heart the founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, opens your way towards the design and take advantage of this occasion as “fantastic to work with a firm that I know very well, and that has a extraordinary storyand a great experience.

