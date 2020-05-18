Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson, the parents of a girl named Dashiel

“Mile has given birth to her daughter Dashiel at 5:45 this morning. Everyone is excited and tremendously happy with his arrival”, has been communicated to your representative. In this way, the family of the actress welcomes a new member, who comes to share games with her sister, Ever Gabo.

This is the second daughter of Milla Jovovich and the director Paul W. S. Anderson, one of the marriages more stable (and profitable) in Hollywood. The couple married in August of 2009, two years after the actress gives birth to her first child, a daughter Ever Gabo. The passion of a Mile by the social networks has allowed us to follow each of their steps during this pregnancy. In fact, communicated the news of his happy waiting through Facebook and presented to the small in society through their Instagram.

The first photo of Dashiel (Instagram)

The announcement of this second baby caused the delay of the filming of the tape, Resident Evil: The Final Chaptera film that will be directed by her husband. And is that franchise this film has a very special meaning for them, since it was during the recording of the first installment of this series where did the love between the two, back in 2002.

Before Paul, Milla was married to Shawn Andrews and later with Luc Benson. For his part, the filmmaker English only has past by the altar with the model and actress. Congratulations to the happy parents!