Michelle Obama shares her list of music that includes Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran | People

The former prime lady of the united States Michelle Obama shared this Sunday your list of favorite songs among which included issues of Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran, to offer “a little inspiration” to their followers with the entry of the new year.

In the play list of 35 favorite songs, the charismatic lawyer has set, are among other “Soulmate”, from Lizzo, “Press”, of Cardi B, “Apeshit”, of The Carters, “Perm”, by Bruno Mars, and “Cross Me”, Ed Sheeran with Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock.

“This is the time when New Year’s resolutions become a bit more difficult to meet,” wrote Michelle Obama on his Twitter account.

“To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my playlist #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to overcome my workouts more difficult. What’s on your playlist?”, question the former prime lady, who, as said, you listen to music when you leave the gym.

Another of the themes that Michelle Obama listed to share is “South of the Border”, featuring Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran.

Over the years, Barack and Michelle Obama have shared regularly by the music that they are listening. At the end of last December, the former president shared his favorite songs of 2019, which included several songs in Spanish by artists such as Rosalia, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee, among others.

Other of the songs mentioned by Obama are “Mood 4 Eva”, Beyoncé; “Juice”, of Lizzo; “Go”, de The Black Keys; “The London”, of Young Thug in collaboration with Travis Scott and J Cole; “Hello Sunshine”, Bruce Springsteen, and “In my room”, Frank Ocean.

This listing is part of a series of publications in which the exmandatario highlighted his books and series and favorite movies in 2019.