Melania Trump marks a Letizia Ortiz (in the key Hollywood)

The Melania Trump you have opted for one of the designers of head of Michelle Obama has surprised many, as the former first lady chose Jason Wu both to accompany her husband in his farewell address to the nation, which took place at the McCormick Place, in Chicago, as in, the inaugural ball of the first term of Barack Obama in January of 2009. While Michelle Obama they opted then for dresses maxi, Melania Trump is opting now for a dress completely different to which Michelle has in her closet.

Michelle Obama and designer Jason Wu, next to the dress that she wore for the inaugural balls of the presidency of her husband. (EFE)

Your choice is more reminiscent of any you would find in the wardrobe of Letizia Ortiz, in whose dressing-room, yes, it is usual to find numerous dresses bodycon with those who boast of the figure. Melania Trump she has combined her stunning gown silhouette and tube long midi neck to the box with a curious print of effect splatter that oscillates between the polka dots and the flowers.

Donald and Melania Trump, at an event at the White House. (Cordon Press)

Melania has combined this sensual gown Jason Wu with the model BB color coral Manolo Blahniksome stunning high heels of 15 centimeters, which are one of the favorite models of the first lady. Although, as we have pointed out, Jason Wu has always been one of the brands that has partnered with Michelle Obama, what is certain is that Melania has wagered on several occasions by the firm.

When in 2017, chose a dress of pin stripe of Wu, many were surprised that the designer is displayed in accordance with that Melania bet by the signature, so that Jason did not hesitate to explain to ‘Page Six’ that he was fully equal to the ideology of their clients. “You bought the dress from the store and I think it looks great. It is something about which I am very open. My job is to dress people, so I’m happy dress to anyone, because it is part of what I do. I am not a politician, so it is not my place to judge people for their political ideas”, explained the designer.

We assume that, therefore, the last occurrence of Melania Trump wearing one of her dresses, which by the way is already sold out, we will have made very happy. For more that Michelle Obama is responsible for make the designer known, it seems that he prefers to stay out of politics, especially at such a sensitive time for fashion as this that we live.