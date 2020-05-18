Kids’ Choice Awards Nick will have the virtual edition with Victoria Justice

Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together by Nickelodeon is a show that is virtually produced, which will be presented by Victoria Justice (Victorious), with issue date set for may 2.

The program will reveal the winners in several categories, from favorite celebrities, to movies and games, for which the children have been deposited millions of votes. Among the stars who will participate in the event are Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf.

There will also be participations of the members of the cast of The Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner) and a sneak preview of the new live-action series on Nickelodeon, The Astronauts. The show will also have segments such as JoJo Siwa, discovering the slime is secretly hidden in each area of your home, and the participation of the singer and actor Asher Angel of “All Day” and an exclusive look at the journey of Slime in Space Nick. In addition, LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award.

In support of the campaign, No Kid Hungry, Nickelodeon will introduce in the programme a donation of US$ 1 million to support those affected by the pandemic Covid-19. Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will be issued at 8 p. m.