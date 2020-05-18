Jodie Eating could be the new Furious of Mad Max

Jodie Eataka the murderous cool of the tele, you have a great new role-to-door.

Just a few days ago it was confirmed that Mad Max: Fury Roadone of the best films of the last decade will have prequel that will tell the story of Furiousthe warrior of the desert who dare to challenge to challenge the tyrant Immortan Joe and escape from their “oasis” with your precious wives.

Mad Max: Fury Road it was premiered 5 years ago and fans are still eager to see more of the story (the original film is part of a trilogy). That is what I have, but not in the way he expected. George Miller has no plans for a sequel, but to tell the story of one of his best characters.

Until now, the films of Mad Max have focused, for obvious reasons in the story of Max, the lone man who ends up destroying a dictator, but, George Millerthe director of the version of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theronrevealed that their film or they would have sequels (despite having been very successful), what you do have is a leap into the past that will show us where it comes from Furious and how it came to be part of the army of the villain that was used by the water and the resources to oppress hundreds of people.

For now, we don’t know much of Furiousbeyond that it was part of a tribe of women warriors who came from a “green spot” that was destroyed, and, if the rumors are true, the prequel could show us more of your history and your past.

Allegedly, the prequel is already in development and are already starting to look to a new Furious to take the place of Charlize Theronwho was interested to take the character in more movies than Mad Max, but, according to Miller, the technology to rejuvenate (we already used in movies It Chapter II and The Irishman, and see something strange) actors is still not at the height to what you want.

“Despite the valiant attempts of The Irishman, I think there is still a valley of strange, “he said. “All are ready to solve the problem, especially the designers of japanese video games, but I think that there is still a valley quite wide”.

Who would take his place then? The first rumor said that Anya Taylor Joyof The Witch, you could be left with the role, but now says that it will be Jodie Eat, the actress behind the murderous serial the most charismatic of the tv (and the better dressed), Villanelle in the award-winning series Killing Eve, could be the right one to carry the story of Furious to the big screen.

In accordance with Digital Spy and The Hollywood Reporter, Anya Taylor Joy as she auditioned for the role of Furious, but Eating seems to be one of the candidates favourite for the new film (which still has no release date or shooting, although Miller says that he wants to start doing next year) and that Taylor Joy is being considered for a new character.

The film is supposedly going to explore the time that Furious happened in the “Green Spot” and the experiences with the women warriors Vuvalini, which means that it could be centered on female characters and they both Eat (which had a cameo as the mom of King in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as Anya Taylor Joy have roles to play in this story.

Eat has several projects in door, is about to appear in The Last Duel, Ridley Scott and in Free Guy Ryan Reynoldsbut you have enough time to form a part of this story, and has already demonstrated on several occasions that you have what it takes to play a character deep, and that is just what Furious need.

For the moment, everything is stopped, so that we don’t know when we’re going to see this prequelbut at least is already confirmed.