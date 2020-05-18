Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara would be expecting your first child | Entertainment

The rumors say that the actress is six months pregnant

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are waiting for their first child, according to a source from the site

Page Six

.

The couple composed by the Oscar winner and star of Her“(2013) and “the girl with the dragon tattoo” has kept a low profile during the pandemic and are in quarantine in his home in Los Angeles. However, in accordance with the average american, Mara has been seen with loose fitting clothes to cover her pregnancy of six months.

Up until now, nor Mara, 35 years of age, or Phoenix of 45, have spoken out officially about the news.

Joker: they Filter the time that Joaquin Phoenix was preparing for dancing on the stairs

According to Page Sixthe couple has been seen in Los Angeles, visiting the sister of the actress, Kate Mara and your partner, Jamie Bellwho months ago became parents. Bell he is the father of another child together with your ex, Evan Rachel Wood.

Advertising

The actors met on the set of the movie “Her“but they started to leave when they are reunited on the set of “Mary Magdalena“(2018) and later moved to a house in Hollywood Hills.

The couple made public their relationship during the closing of the Festival Cannes 2017, thereof in which the artist was awarded as the best actor for his role in “You Were Never Really Here“.

2019 was a year of dream for the acting career of Joaquin Phoenix. Due to its interpretation in “Joker“(2019) was recognized in various awards such as the BAFTA and Oscar, and flattered by many critics of film.