Jamie Lynn Spears shares her ideas for the reboot of Zoey 101

The series of Nickelodeon was engraved in the memory of his followers that, even after several years, still remember with fondness the characters of this show. That’s why, Jamie Lynn Spears gave know how it is that displays their character as Zoey in a possible reboot of this production.

The charismatic and fun personality Zoey Brooks he showed us many of his experiences as a student in a boarding school, where, in addition to getting into some trouble, he also met great friends. But in the case that a script for the reboot of Zoey 101 arise in the present, Jamie think that would have to comply with certain requirements to operate.

To begin with, Jamie is of the opinion that it would have to show the main characters in the everyday life of young adultsso, would hooking the audience that first saw it because it would connect again your emotions to the ones described in the show.

But, what is going on in the love life of Zoey in the present day? Although throughout the series we saw how the friendship between her and Chase turned and faced ups and downs due to your infatuation, Jamie you think a reboot of the series is not necessarily presented together.

I don’t know if they are still together or if they tried and it didn’t work, I don’t know, but I think that needs to be explored.

